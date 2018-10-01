Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump reignited his feud with the National Football League on Friday, blasting football players who protested during preseason games the prior evening for "taking a knee when they should be standing proudly" and suggested that protesters should be "suspended without pay."

"The NFL players are at it again - taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem," Trump tweeted. "Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their 'outrage' at something that most of them are unable to define."

"They make a fortune doing what they love...........Be happy, be cool!" Trump wrote. "A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway."

"Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!" he added.

On Thursday night, over the course of 12 NFL preseason games, several NFL players took a knee, raised their fists or stayed off the field as the national anthem played before the start of the game. Trump has attacked those kinds of protests for more than a year, even saying at one point that players who don’t stand for the national anthem "maybe shouldn't be in the country."

In May, the NFL announced a policy that all players who are on the field when the national anthem is heard must stand, or could remain in the locker room without penalty, but the policy was later put on hold. In July, the NFL Players Association and the league said in a joint statement that they agreed to halt enforcement of rules regarding the new national anthem policy while the two sides work on a resolution.

Players who protested during Thursday night's games included Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who raised a fist during the anthem before the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers; Miami Dolphins' wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson, who kneeled during the anthem; and Dolphins’ defensive end Robert Quinn, who stood and raised his right fist during the team’s exhibition game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jenkins told NBC News' Lester Holt in June that he chose to participate in the protests last season because "I'm fighting for Americans and citizens that have been disenfranchised, that have been systemically oppressed for centuries."