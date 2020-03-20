Trump rips reporter who asked him to calm scared Americans as 'terrible'

President Donald Trump on Friday excoriated an NBC News reporter as a “terrible reporter” after he asked the president to calm Americans who were scared because of the coronavirus pandemic.
At the Trump administration's coronavirus task force's daily briefing, NBC News’ Peter Alexander asked Trump about efforts being made to produce vaccinations for coronavirus and whether the president's “positive spin” regarding the potential drugs was giving Americans false hope.
“Is it possible that your impulse to put a positive spin on things may be giving Americans a false sense of hope?” Alexander asked.
“No I don’t think so,” Trump replied.
“It may work, it may not work, Trump said. “I feel good about. That’s all it is, it’s a feeling.”
Alexander responded by asking Trump to respond to Americans who are scared by the pandemic, which triggered the president to reply with an insult.
“What do you say to Americans who are scared?” Alexander asked. “Millions who are scared right now.”
“I say that you’re a terrible reporter,” Trump said. “That’s what I say. I think that’s a very nasty question.”
“You’re doing sensationalism,” Trump said.