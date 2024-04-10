Trump says Arizona abortion ruling went too far

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Arizona's Supreme Court went too far in ruling the state's 160-year-old near-total abortion ban can be enforced.

Trump made the comment while speaking to reporters after landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ahead of a campaign fundraiser.

"Yeah they did," Trump said about the court's judges when asked if they went too far. "That'll be straightened out, and as you know it's all about states' rights."

The former president predicted that Arizona's governor and others "are going to bring it back into reason."

While he said the court overstepped, Trump also reiterated his position that the issue of abortion should be left up to states.

"It's the will of the people," he said.

His remarks come after he received widespread criticism from pro- and anti-abortion groups, as well as members of his own party, after he said Monday that laws surrounding the procedure should be controlled by individual states — dodging the question of supporting a national ban.