Trump says classmates, neighbors should have reported Florida gunman

President Donald Trump on Thursday said there were "many signs" the suspected shooter in the horrific attack at a high school in Parkland, Florida., was mentally disturbed and that his classmates should have reported him to authorities.

"So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior," Trump tweeted, referring to 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, who was charged Thursday with 17 counts of pre-meditated murder. "Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!"

At least 17 people were killed when a teen opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Fourteen others were wounded, five of whom suffering life-threatening injuries, hospital officials said.

Trump made no reference to guns or the AR-15 believed to have been used in the attack.

Trump has previously blamed mass shootings on mental health issues. In November, he said the mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, "isn't a guns situation" but instead "a mental health problem at the highest level."

Just weeks into his presidency, however, Trump signed a bill rolling back a regulation that had made it harder for people with mental illnesses to buy firearms.

Trump tweeted twice on Wednesday about the shooting, after news of it broke, but did not make any on-camera remarks about the attack. The White House also canceled its daily press briefing Wednesday after the shooting.

A senior administration official told NBC News that there’s a "strong chance" Trump will publicly address the Florida school shooting on Thursday. The official said some advisers recommended the president say something about the shooting on Wednesday, but he opted not to as the tragedy was still unfolding.

The official also said White House advisers are discussing a possible visit by Trump to the area during his previously scheduled trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate this weekend.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where the attack occurred, is about 40 miles from Mar-a-Lago.

Cruz had recently been expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons and was enrolled elsewhere in the district, Broward County schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said. The gunman was believed to have been armed with a AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle and multiple magazines, according to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.