Jan. 30, 2019, 2:34 PM GMT By Allan Smith

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that a bipartisan congressional panel negotiating border security spending is "wasting their time" if they don't discuss a wall or barrier along the U.S. southern border.

Trump's tweet came just hours before the first scheduled meeting of the conference committee, whose Democratic and Republican members will try to come to agreement on the best way to secure the border with Mexico and stave off another government shutdown in a matter of weeks.

The president and congressional leaders ended the the longest shutdown in history last week with a stopgap measure to reopen the government through Feb. 15. House and Senate lawmakers on the conference committee now have fewer than three weeks to reconcile differences in legislation and produce a deal that not only will pass both chambers, but also gain Trump's approval.

The partial government shutdown came as a result of a disagreement over funding for border security measures, including Trump's proposed border wall. The president had demanded $5.7 billion for a wall, but Democrats declined.

"Over the next 21 days, I expect that both Democrats and Republicans will operate in good faith," Trump said Friday in announcing an end to the shutdown. "This is an opportunity for all parties to work together for the benefit of our whole beautiful, wonderful nation."