March 13, 2019, 11:37 AM GMT By Allan Smith

President Donald Trump thanked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday morning for comments she made to The Washington Post about the possibility of his impeachment.

Trump said he "greatly appreciated" her remarks, adding that "everyone must remember the minor fact that I never did anything wrong."

In an interview with The Post published Monday, Pelosi said, "I'm not for impeachment," adding that Trump is "just not worth it."

"Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there's something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don't think we should go down that path, because it divides the country," she said. "And he's just not worth it."

Pelosi added she does not believe Trump is "fit" to be president.

"I mean, ethically unfit," she said. "Intellectually unfit. Curiosity-wise unfit. No, I don't think he's fit to be president of the United States," she said.

Possible impeachment proceedings would have to begin in the House Judiciary Committee, where Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., last week made document requests of 81 people and entities tied to the president.

"Impeachment is a long way down the road," Nadler told ABC News "This Week" earlier this month. "We don’t have the facts yet, but we’re going to initiate proper investigations." He added that it's Congress' "job to protect the rule of law."

"That’s our core function," he added. "And to do that we are going to initiate investigations into abuses of power ... into corruption and into obstruction of justice."