Trump says he has been tested for coronavirus, expects results within days

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said that he took a test Friday to determine whether he has the coronavirus and will have the results within a few days.
“I also took the test last night, and I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday. People were asking," Trump said during a press conference at the White House Saturday.
“They sent it to a lab,” he added, saying results should take a "day or two" to come back from the lab.
The White House also announced that they would expand the European travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland beginning midnight on Monday.
"Again, Americans in the U.K. or Ireland can come home," Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday. "Legal residents can come home."
Trump had initially said during his Oval Office address on Monday night that Ireland and the U.K. were exempt from the ban, although it was unclear why the exception was made because the virus is also present in Britain.
Trump had been repeatedly criticized for refusing to get tested for the virus after it was reported that he was in close contact with multiple people at his Mar-a-Lago result in Florida who had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Trump said he had his temperature taken before entering into the press briefing room.
“I had my temperature taken coming into the room,” Trump said. “We are all looking good," he said, later adding that his temperature was "totally normal."
Prior to the briefing, a member of the White House Physician’s Office took temperatures of every member of the press corps in attendance.
“Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President,” said White House spokesperson Judd Deere.
A member of the press was turned away from the press conference after registering a 99.9 degrees Fahrenheit temperature.