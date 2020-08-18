Trump to posthumously pardon Susan B. Anthony

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced that he plans to grant a posthumous pardon Tuesday afternoon to women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony, who was charged with voting illegally in the 1872 presidential election.

“Later today, I will be signing a full and complete pardon for Susan B. Anthony. She was never pardoned. Did you know that? She was never pardoned,” Trump said at the White House before signing a proclamation marking the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women with the right to vote.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

The president added, “She was never pardoned — for voting. She was guilty for voting. And we are going to be signing a full and complete pardon, and I think that's really fantastic.”

The move by Trump could serve to appeal to female voters, who polls show prefer former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming 2020 election.

Anthony cast a ballot in Rochester, New York, in the 1872 presidential election and was arrested for the act and put on trial.

At her trial, Anthony testified, “Your denial of my citizen’s right to vote is the denial of my right of consent as one of the governed … the denial of my sacred rights to life, liberty, property,” according to the Library of Congress.

Anthony never paid a $100 fine she received and never served jail time, according to the House Office of the Historian. The 19th Amendment, which Anthony fought for, was ratified 14 years after she died.

Trump’s announcement comes a day after he said that he planned to pardon someone “very, very important” on Tuesday, adding that it wouldn’t be NSA leaker Edward Snowden or former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.