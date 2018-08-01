Trump says he's considering pardon for Muhammad Ali, thousands of others

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump on Friday said he was considering granting a posthumous pardon to the late boxing sensation Muhammad Ali.

"I am thinking about Muhammad Ali," Trump told reporters at the White House shortly before a departure to the Group of Seven nations summit in Quebec City.

Ali, who died in 2016, was convicted of draft evasion in and sentenced to five years in prison after he refused, in 1967, to be drafted to fight in the Vietnam War.

Trump, who recently pardoned Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight boxing champ, also said that he has a list of several thousand other names that he is reviewing for potential pardons.

Trump said he was "looking at literally thousands of names."

Ali eventually appealed his conviction, and the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 1971 in a unanimous decision that found the Department of Justice had improperly told the draft board that Ali's stance wasn't motivated by religious belief.