Trump says he's 'strongly considering' a 'full pardon' for Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump said Sunday he is "strongly considering" a "full pardon" of his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
It was unclear what sparked Trump's Sunday tweet, which came amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Trump said "it is reported that" the FBI and Justice Department "lost" records related to Flynn.
The Justice Department and White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment asking what Trump was referencing.
Though he pleaded guilty in late 2017, admitting he lied to the FBI about conversations with then-Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak during the Trump transition period, Flynn has sought to withdraw his guilty plea, alleging FBI misconduct in his case. That has delayed his sentencing hearing, which was scheduled to take place on Feb. 27.
Last month, NBC News reported that the Justice Department opened an inquiry into the FBI's interview of Flynn while he briefly served as Trump's national security adviser.
Attorney General William Barr asked the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Jeffrey Jensen, to review the matter, people familiar with the inquiry said.
In October, Trump tweeted that Flynn's prosecution was "a disgrace." Earlier last year, He asked "why was I not told" about Flynn being under investigation sooner "so that I could make a change?"
Barr’s efforts to take a heavier role in matters within the Justice Department that are of personal interest to the president, including the Flynn case and the sentencing of Trump associate Roger Stone, have come under scrutiny in recent months. Barr is set to testify later this month in front of the House Judiciary Committee about his personal involvement in cases relating to allies of the president (it's unclear if the recent coronavirus outbreak will delay the hearing.)
Trump's tweet on Sunday comes nearly a month after Trump granted clemency to a series of individuals. He provided a commutation to former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was serving a lengthy prison sentence on corruption charges. Trump also pardoned former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik, who was in 2010 sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges including tax fraud and lying to White House officials.