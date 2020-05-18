Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19, despite FDA warning

The president said he’d been taking the drug for “a couple weeks." The FDA has warned against its use outside hospital settings.
Image: US-POLITICS-TRUMP
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with resturant executives in the State Dining Room of the White House on May 18, 2020.Brendan Smialowski / AFP - Getty Images

By Jane C. Timm

President Donald Trump on Monday said he has been taking hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment for COVID-19 that he has vigorously promoted.

“A lot of good things have come out about the hydroxy. A lot of good things have come out. You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it,” Trump said at the White House. “I happen to be taking it, I happen to be taking it… I’m taking it hydroxychloroquine, right now.”

The president said he has been taking the drug for “a couple weeks” and that it was prescribed by the White House doctor. The FDA has warned against its use for COVID-19 outside of a hospital setting due to a risk of serious heart problems.

Image: Jane C. TimmJane C. Timm

Jane C. Timm is a political reporter for NBC News.