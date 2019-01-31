Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 31, 2019, 3:37 PM GMT By Allan Smith

President Donald Trump said in an interview with The Daily Caller on Wednesday that he was "disappointed" by the FBI's early morning arrest of his longtime associate Roger Stone at his Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home last week, adding that he will "think about" asking the FBI to review its tactics.

"I’m speaking for a lot of people that were very disappointed to see that go down that way," Trump said. "To see it happen, where it was on camera, on top of it, that was a very, very disappointing scene."

Trump's comments come after Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray asking the agency to justify why Stone was arrested at his home in the early morning hours on Friday.

Graham asked why Stone wasn't simply allowed to surrender voluntarily.

Federal investigators' rationale for the early morning raid was included in a court filing unsealed Friday. That document showed that prosecutors told a judge they did not want to give Stone advance notice of his arrest for fear it would "increase the risk of the defendant fleeing and destroying (or tampering with) evidence."

Stone was arrested on charges of obstruction, giving false statements to Congress and witness tampering as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials.

A Republican operative who traces his self-described political trickery back to the Nixon administration, Stone was under the microscope over his alleged connection to WikiLeaks and hacked Democratic emails released by the site during the 2016 presidential campaign. He has repeatedly denied any collusion with WikiLeaks.

A team of armed federal agents arrested Stone, 66, at his door just before dawn. The arrest came one day after a grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia had indicted him.

Stone left the Trump campaign when it was in its very early stages, but "maintained regular contact with and publicly supported" the campaign through the election, according to the indictment.

Stone, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, accused authorities of using "Gestapo" tactics during his arrest. He has also said he was treated worse than al-Qeada founder Osama bin Laden, who was killed by a team of Navy SEALs in 2011. His body was later buried at sea.