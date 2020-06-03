Trump says he's yanking RNC from North Carolina over potential coronavirus restrictions

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday said that he will be seeking another state to host the Republican National Convention because the North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, had refused to guarantee that coronavirus restrictions wouldn’t affect the party’s nominating convention.

“Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-in-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised,” he wrote in a string of tweets. “We are now forced to seek another state to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.”

Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now, @NC_Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena - Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

...millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

After the president’s tweets, an RNC official confirmed the nominating portion of the event “will be held in another city.”

"Should the governor allow more than 10 people in a room, we still hope to conduct the official business of the convention in Charlotte,” they said in a statement.

Earlier today, Cooper said he would not provide the president and his party with a "guarantee" that the party could hold a full-scale convention in Charlotte this summer, citing public health concerns.

“The people of North Carolina do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August so planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity,” Cooper wrote in a letter to Republican National Committee officials.

Last week, Trump threatened to move the event from Charlotte if there was a chance that the venue could not be filled due to virus-related restrictions, tweeting that Cooper must “guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance” in the arena. The Republican National Committee said in a letter that they wanted a 19,000-person convention in August, despite public health concerns that say large gatherings can be dangerous.

Trump also reportedly told Cooper he didn't want masks or social distancing requirements at the event.

"We have been committed to a safe RNC convention in North Carolina and it’s unfortunate they never agreed to scale down and make changes to keep people safe," Cooper said in a tweet about an hour after Trump's tweets. "Protecting public health and safety during this pandemic is a priority."

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 100,000people in the U.S. already, but the president has nonetheless rallied around the idea of hosting high-profile events in person. He invited world leaders to attend a G7 summit in the U.S. this summer, only to be rebuffed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He postponed the event shortly after, claiming the group was outdated.