Trump says he is suspending immigration over coronavirus, need to protect jobs

President Donald Trump said Monday that he is temporarily suspending immigration to the United States in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the "need to protect jobs."
In a tweet Monday night, the president attributed the suspension to an "attack from the Invisible Enemy" and the "need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens."
He added that would sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration.
Trump previously barred travel from China and Europe to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
It's not clear from the president's tweet whether the order would bar non-U.S. citizens from traveling to the country for purposes such as business or to visit family.
This is a developing story and will be updated.