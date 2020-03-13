Trump says he will probably get tested soon for the coronavirus

President Donald Trump said Friday that he would "most likely" get tested for coronavirus but denied it was because he interacted with a man who later tested positive.
Trump was asked about the testing issue in the White House Rose Garden, where he declared a national emergency.
"Not for that reason, but because I think I will do it anyway," Trump said, when questioned by a reporter about standing next to an aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at his Mar-a-Lago resort last weekend.
Later, the aide, Fabio Wajngarten — who is seen in photos with Trump on social media — tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"Fairly soon," Trump said of when he would be tested. "We're working on that, we're working out a schedule."
On Thursday, the White House said the president and Vice President Mike Pence wouldn't be tested for the virus and Trump said he was "not concerned" about his interaction with the Brazilian aide.