Trump says he will sign executive order Tuesday on policing

President Donald Trump on Monday announced he will sign an executive order on Tuesday on police reform amid increased pressure following the death of George Floyd.

Speaking at a White House roundtable on protecting senior citizens, Trump declined to offer details on what was contained within the order other than to say that he will be standing alongside law enforcement officers when he announces it and that his administration took in suggestions from multiple law enforcement agencies.

"The overall goal is we want law and order, and we want it done fairly, justly, we want it done safely," Trump told reporters in the White House. "But we want law and order. It's about law and order. But it's about justice also, and it's about safety."

Trump added that his executive order will be "very comprehensive," though "certainly we can add on to what we do" with legislative efforts underway in both the House and Senate.

Earlier Tuesday, civil rights attorney S. Lee Merritt told NBC News he is scheduled to join Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr in the Rose Garden Tuesday for the signing ceremony. Merritt said all three men will deliver statements.

The package, as NBC News previously reported, is expected to feature both legislative and executive measures — including databases that track police officers with multiple instances of misconduct. It is also said to include language encouraging police departments to involve mental health officials when dealing with issues of homelessness, mental health and addiction.

Merritt, who represents a number of Black families who've had loved ones die in encounters with police, said the executive order includes language acknowledging systemic racism in policing.

Both Merritt and White House adviser Ja’Ron Smith told NBC News the president also intends to meet tomorrow with Black families who have been affected by police violence. No press will be allowed into the meeting, Merritt said.

Speaking with reporters Monday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said the executive order "includes a number of principles that are important to, I think, the communities and to the police force."

Trump has been under pressure in light of weeks worth of protests across the country following Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody. A white officer was seen on video digging his knee into Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes as he cried out for mercy, continuing to hold his knee on Floyd's neck as he became unconscious.

Trump has amplified instances of looting or rioting that have taken place in recent weeks, and has repeatedly posted "LAW & ORDER" on his Twitter account. The president even promoted a conspiracy theory last week that a 75-year-old protester in Buffalo, New York, who was knocked to the ground by police and could be seen bleeding from his head, was "antifa."

As NBC News reported last week, the policing policies are being coordinated by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, who are coordinating with lawmakers and Department of Justice officials.

Some of the policies under discussion overlapped with proposals introduced by House Democrats, including the database. Democratic legislation also bans chokeholds and would make it easier for people to recover damages when police departments violate their civil rights.

On the Republican side, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is leading the GOP's legislative charge on policing policy.

"Is there a path forward that we can take to look at the necessity of eliminating bad behavior within our law enforcement community?" he told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "Is there a path forward? I think we'll find that."