President Donald Trump plans to watch the first of the Democratic debates Wednesday night while on a plane headed for the G-20 summit in Japan — but he's not looking forward to it.
"It just seems very boring, but I'm going to watch it because I have to," he said Wednesday morning during an almost 50-minute live phone interview on Fox Business Network. "This is part of my life."
He continued to downplay the Democrats during the phone call, casting the candidates as a "very unexciting group of people." He stopped short of saying he planned to live-tweet during the debate.
The debates, which will be broadcast Wednesday and Thursday from Miami on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, are the first of the 2020 campaign cycle for top Democrats vying for their party's nomination. Each night will feature 10 different candidates.
The only challenger Trump mentioned by name was former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for his party's 2020 nomination.
"Biden is a lost soul," Trump said. "He doesn't know where he is. He's changing his views rapidly."
Biden has weathered criticism in recent weeks for appearing to change his stance on abortion.
For decades, Biden, a devout Roman Catholic, had supported the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding for abortion, except if the life of the mother is in danger or she was the victim of rape or incest. But last month, Biden said, he would roll back the amendment.