April 22, 2019, 4:26 PM GMT By Allan Smith

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday that he will not nominate businessman and failed 2012 GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve Board.

"My friend Herman Cain, a truly wonderful man, has asked me not to nominate him for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board," Trump wrote. "I will respect his wishes. Herman is a great American who truly loves our Country!"

This is a developing story.