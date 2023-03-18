Trump says 'illegal leaks' indicate he will be arrested Tuesday in N.Y. hush money probe

Former President Donald Trump said Saturday that "illegal leaks" have indicated that he will be arrested Tuesday and called on supporters to protest.

Trump, in posts on his social media platform Truth Social, referenced reports that he could soon face possible criminal charges in New York relating to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump did not say whether he had been informed by law enforcement of a coming indictment.

NBC News reported Friday that law enforcement agencies are prepping for a possible Trump indictment as early as next week.

Trump, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, decried "illegal leaks" that "indicate" he would be arrested on Tuesday.

"PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" Trump wrote.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the investigation by the Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office a continuation of the partisan “witch hunt” against him. He’s also accused Bragg, who is Black, of being a “racist.”

A spokesperson for Bragg’s office declined to comment on Trump’s Truth Social posts.