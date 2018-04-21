Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he doesn't think Michael Cohen, his embattled lawyer, will turn on him despite an FBI raid on Cohen's offices and ongoing legal battles.

In a series of tweets, Trump claimed some sections of the media are "going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will 'flip,'" but expressed confidence that his longtime personal attorney would stand by him.

The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will “flip.” They use.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

FBI agents raided Cohen's office, hotel and residence recently in search of information about payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, according to people familiar with the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The search warrants also sought bank records, records on Cohen's dealings in the taxi industry and his communications with the Trump campaign, the sources said.

The specific focus of the investigation and possible federal crimes have not been disclosed by the U.S. attorney’s office, but in a filing last Friday they did confirm that the investigation that led them to raid Cohen's offices "largely centers on his personal business dealings" and has been going on for months.

Cohen, 51, has denied wrongdoing. Trump has blasted the raid, calling it "an attack on our country" while reiterating his view that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is a "witch hunt" and a "disgrace."