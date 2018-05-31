Trump says North Korean leader is sending him a letter, summit meetings productive

Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump, who is trying to revive a June 12 summit with North Korea that he canceled last week, said Thursday that a North Korean delegation in New York is coming to Washington to bring him a letter from leader Kim Jong Un.
"A letter is going to be delivered to me from Kim Jong Un, so I look forward to seeing what's in the letter," Trump said on the tarmac before boarding Air Force One en route to Houston, Texas. "But it's very important to them. So they'll be probably coming down to Washington D.C. on Friday for the delivery of a letter, I look forward to that."
The letter — and Trump's suggestion that a summit might occur on June 12, after all — is the latest development in ongoing talks between the two countries. NBC News has been told by three U.S. officials that a recent CIA analysis concluded that Kim would never give up the nuclear program his country has been developing for seven decades, a finding that conflicts with statements by Trump that Pyongyang intends to denuclearize in the future.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dined with a senior North Korean official on Wednesday night in New York City in hopes of salvaging the talks that Trump called off last week. The pair ate "American beef," according to Pompeo.
Trump said Thursday morning that "we're doing very well" in the ongoing summit negotiations even as the outcome remains uncertain.
Last week, North Korea threatened a nuclear showdown and called Vice President Mike Pence a "dummy." Citing North Korea's blistering rhetoric, the president pulled out of the planned June 12 talks and also threatened military action.
"I've spoken to (Defense Secretary) General Mattis and the Joint Chiefs of Staff and our military, which is by far the most powerful anywhere in the world that has been greatly enhanced recently, as you all know, is ready if necessary," he said in a a letter addressed to Kim.
While talks have resumed, it remains unclear whether the U.S. still aims to secure a complete and irreversible denuclearization as Pompeo said yesterday, or would accept a phase-out plan of the regime's nuclear arms as Trump indicated last week.
Trump also said Thursday did not know what would be in the letter from Kim.
“I think it will be very positive, I think it'll be very positive, the meetings have been very positive. We'll see what happens. It's a process. It's all a process. We'll see and hopefully we'll have a meeting on the 12th,” Trump said. “I want it to be meaningful. It doesn't mean it gets all done at one meeting, maybe you have to have a second or a third, and maybe we'll have none.”