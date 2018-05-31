Trump says North Korean leader is sending him a letter, summit meetings productive

The letter — and Trump's suggestion that a summit might occur on June 12, after all — is the latest development in ongoing talks between the two countries. NBC News has been told by three U.S. officials that a recent CIA analysis concluded that Kim would never give up the nuclear program his country has been developing for seven decades, a finding that conflicts with statements by Trump that Pyongyang intends to denuclearize in the future.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dined with a senior North Korean official on Wednesday night in New York City in hopes of salvaging the talks that Trump called off last week. The pair ate "American beef," according to Pompeo.

Trump said Thursday morning that "we're doing very well" in the ongoing summit negotiations even as the outcome remains uncertain.

Last week, North Korea threatened a nuclear showdown and called Vice President Mike Pence a "dummy." Citing North Korea's blistering rhetoric, the president pulled out of the planned June 12 talks and also threatened military action.