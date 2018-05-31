Trump says North Korean leader is sending him a letter, summit meetings productive

Trump said he did not know what would be in the letter from Kim.

"I think it will be very positive, I think it'll be very positive, the meetings have been very positive. We'll see what happens. It's a process. It's all a process. We'll see and hopefully we'll have a meeting on the 12th," the president said. "I want it to be meaningful. It doesn't mean it gets all done at one meeting, maybe you have to have a second or a third, and maybe we'll have none."

The letter — and Trump's suggestion that a summit might occur on June 12, after all — is the latest development in ongoing talks between the two countries. NBC News has been told by U.S. officials that a recent CIA analysis concluded Kim would never give up the nuclear program his country has been developing for seven decades, a finding that conflicts with statements by Trump that Pyongyang intends to denuclearize in the future.