Trump says Roger Stone has 'very good chance of exoneration' hours after sentencing

President Donald Trump said his former adviser Roger Stone has "a very good chance of exoneration," hours after the GOP operative was sentenced to 40 months behind bars for obstructing a congressional investigation of Russia's 2016 presidential election meddling.
"I'm following this very closely, and I want to see it play out to its fullest, because Roger has a very good chance of exoneration, in my opinion," Trump said Thursday in a speech in Las Vegas, where he also blasted the jury forewoman in Stone's criminal trial.
"It's my strong opinion that the forewoman for the jury is totally tainted," Trump said, calling the woman "an anti-Trump person" with "a horrible social media account."
He said the forewoman is a "very dominant person" who likely convinced other jurors to follow her lead. "How can you have a jury pool tainted so badly?" Trump asked.
Lawyers for Stone, 67, had filed a motion asking for a new trial. Stone's supporters have said it's based on comments made by the jury forewoman, Tomeka Hart.
Hart ran for Congress as a Democrat in 2012, a fact she disclosed during jury selection. Asked by Judge Jackson if she could fairly evaluate the evidence during the trial, she said yes, and Stone's lawyers did not seek to have her removed from the jury pool.
The judge who presided over the trial, Amy Berman Jackson, pointedly praised jurors for their "integrity" at Stone's sentencing.