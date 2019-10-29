Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. had killed the "number one replacement" to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed in a U.S. raid over the weekend.
"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops," Trump wrote. "Most likely would have taken the top spot — Now he is also Dead!"
Al-Baghdadi raid: As new details emerge, what’s next for ISIS?Oct. 29, 201902:07
It was not immediately clear whom Trump was referring to, though on Monday a senior State Department official confirmed that ISIS spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir had been killed in Syria during an operation by U.S. forces in which the Syrian Democratic Forces also played a large role. Al Muhajir's death was earlier announced by SDF commander Gen. Mazloum Abdi.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The tweet followed Trump's announcement on Sunday morning of al-Baghdadi's death. The ISIS leader was the world's most-wanted terrorist. In his announcement, Trump provided sensitive details of the raid and intimate information regarding al-Baghdadi's death.