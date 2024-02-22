Trump seeks 30-day delay in enforcement of damages in New York civil fraud case

An attorney for Donald Trump has asked New York Judge Arthur Engoron for a 30-day delay in enforcing the ruling Friday in the civil fraud case, which fined the former president and his company more than $350 million and temporarily barred him from doing business in the state.

"Given that the court-appointed monitor continues to be in place, there is no prejudice to the Attorney General in briefly staying enforcement to allow for an orderly post-Judgement process, particularly given the magnitude of Judgement," lawyer Clifford S. Robert wrote in a letter to Engoron on Wednesday.

Engoron had appointed an independent monitor to oversee financial disclosures and the transfer of assets.

In response to Robert, a special counsel in the New York attorney general's office, Andrew Amer, said in a letter to Engoron Thursday that the defendants don't "provide any basis for staying enforcement of the judgement." Amer said that the defendants "requested such relief in their post-trial brief, which the Court declined to grant."

In his decision released Friday, Engoron ordered Trump and the Trump Organization to pay over $354 million in damages and barred the former president from leadership positions in New York companies for three years.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said the damages total more than $450 million with pre-judgment interest, “which will continue to increase” until paid.

Trump is expected to appeal the ruling, but would have to post a bond for the full amount of the damages before doing so.

In early January, James requested a $370 million fine against Trump and his companies and a lifetime ban on him and two of his former company executives from the real estate industry in the state. The attorney general also asked for five-year bans for Trump’s eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, with the same conditions. Ultimately, the judge barred them from serving in leadership positions in any New York companies for two years.