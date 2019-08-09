Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump said Friday that "serious" talks were in progress among top congressional lawmakers on "meaningful" background checks — the latest sign that gun control legislation could result from the most recent round of horrific mass shootings.
"Serious discussions are taking place between House and Senate leadership on meaningful Background Checks," Trump tweeted Friday morning. "I have also been speaking to the NRA, and others, so that their very strong views can be fully represented and respected."
"Guns should not be placed in the hands of mentally ill or deranged people. I am the biggest Second Amendment person there is, but we all must work together for the good and safety of our Country," Trump added.
The tweets marked the latest sign that Trump could be seeking to tighten certain gun control laws following mass shootings in El Paso, Texas; Dayton, Ohio; and Gilroy, California, that left dozens dead.
While Trump, following previous mass shootings has spoken of tightening background checks — only to later abandon those efforts — there are modest signs things could be different this time.
On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said a law expanding background checks and "red flags" would be on the table after the Senate returns from its August recess.
"Those are two items that for sure will be front and center as we see what we can come together on and pass" the Republican leader said on a Kentucky radio station, speaking about a bipartisan bill from Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa., which would expand background checks to cover online and gun show sales, and a so-called red flag law, legislation that allows courts and police to confiscate firearms from people who are believed to be a threat to themselves or others.
"But what we can't do, is fail to pass something. By just locking up, and failing to pass, that's unacceptable," McConnell said, marking a significant departure from his past handling of gun legislation in the wake of tragedies.
McConnell has been a fierce opponent of gun restrictions throughout his 35-year Senate career, consistently resisting calls for gun control measures after massacres and reaping the benefits of a close relationship with the National Rifle Association, which has already begun to fight the new push for gun control.
More than 200 House Democrats wrote a letter to McConnell earlier this week urging him to end the August recess and pass stricter gun control legislation. The Democratic-controlled House passed two background check measures in February.