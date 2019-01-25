Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 25, 2019, 6:13 PM GMT By Jane C. Timm

President Donald Trump is considering a short-term deal to temporarily reopen the government, officials said Friday.

The agreement with congressional leaders could be for as short as three weeks and would allow talks to continue over security on the southern border.

Trump is expected to make remarks on the shutdown on Friday afternoon, 35 days into the longest-ever partial government closure that has left an estimated 800,000 federal employees without pay and created a host of problems.

The shutdown began just before Christmas and has left approximately 400,000 workers home from work without pay, while another 400,000 were required to be on the job without pay.

Trump and congressional Democrats have been at a standoff of the president's demand for $5.7 billion to build his wall along the southern border.

Following the November midterms that saw Democrats retake the House of Representatives, the president called for $5.7 billion to build the border wall he put at the heart of his presidential campaign.

Democrats refused and the acrimonious feud raged for weeks, with each side blaming the other. The president gave a prime-time address decrying a "growing humanitarian and security crisis," and House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi cancelled his State of the Union address citing shutdown security concerns. Trump in turn cancelled an international trip planned by the Speaker.

Still, as the shutdown bore on, polls found that more Americans were blaming the president.

On Thursday, the president said that if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., were about to reach a reasonable agreement to end the shutdown, he would support it.

Problems across the country have mounted for weeks: Security lines at airports grew as TSA workers called out sick, and on Friday, airports across the Northeast experienced major delays as air traffic control grappled with staff shortages amid the shutdown.

Law enforcement operations also were delayed and court proceedings stalled. National Parks, museums, and federally funded institutions have closed their doors, too.

The announcement comes amid a chaotic news day after former Trump adviser Roger Stone was indicted early in the morning, telling reporters later that he was falsely accused.