Trump slams Democrats for 'rooting against' him on N. Korea, 'spy' claims

President Trump lashed out at Democrats Friday, slamming them for "rooting against" him on North Korea and accusing the opposition party of not being outraged over his claims that there had been a "spy" in his campaign.

The Twitter tirade came a day after Trump suddenly canceled a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that had been scheduled for June 12 and after the Justice Department briefed a group of top lawmakers about the FBI's investigation into Trump's 2016 campaign.

Congressional Democrats had said that the classified briefing held Thursday did not offer evidence that supports the allegation that an intelligence agency placed a spy in the campaign, as Trump has repeatedly claimed.

"Nothing we heard today has changed our view that there is no evidence to support any allegation that the FBI or any intel agency placed a spy in the Trump campaign," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told reporters, reading from a statement from himself, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

With increasing frequency and venom, Trump has been ramping up his attacks in recent days on the FBI's reported use of an informant to investigate his campaign, dubbing the situation "Spygate" and slamming it as "one of the biggest political scandals in history."

Meanwhile, following the Thursday announcement that the summit between Trump and Kim was cancelled, Democrats also said the president got played.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said, "Kim Jong Un is the big winner."

Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, criticized the administration for an alleged lack of preparation for the now-canceled summit.

Earlier in the day, in a letter addressed to Kim and released by the White House, Trump blamed the cancellation on the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement by the North Koreans. That appeared to be a reference to a statement by North Korea on Thursday that warned of a "nuclear-to-nuclear showdown" with the United States.