Sarcastic Trump offers 'congratulations' to America on anniversary of Mueller probe

"As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know — there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity," he said in the May 17, 2017, statement. "I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country."

The probe has not gone as he'd predicted.

Since Mueller's appointment, nearly 20 individuals have been charged with crimes, including five who pleaded guilty (among them Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser) and 13 Russian nationals.

Trump has repeatedly ripped the probe as a "witch hunt" and has reshuffled his legal team multiple times. Earlier this month, Trump tapped Emmet Flood, who advised Bill Clinton during his impeachment proceedings, to assist in the Russia investigation. And last month, he brought on former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, a longtime Trump ally and ex-federal prosecutor in New York, to provide advice on how to deal with the special counsel's probe.