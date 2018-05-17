Sarcastic Trump offers 'congratulations' to America on anniversary of Mueller probe

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump rang in the anniversary of the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller by slamming the probe into his campaign's ties to Russia during the 2016 election.

"Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History ... and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction," Trump tweeted. "The only Collusion was that done by Democrats who were unable to win an Election despite the spending of far more money!"

Later Thursday, his re-election campaign sent out a fundraising email, citing the one-year anniversary of Mueller's appointment as a reason for supporters to donate.

"On this anniversary of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history, I am asking you to renew your Sustaining Membership for the 2018 year to show the witch hunters that *NOT A SINGLE PATRIOT* backed down from our fight," the email said.

Thursday marked one year since Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller, a former FBI director, to be a special counsel overseeing the investigation.

Following Mueller's appointment, Trump said he looked forward "to this matter concluding quickly."

"As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know — there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity," he said in the May 17, 2017, statement. "I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country."