Trump slams Mueller Russia probe, accuses team of having 'unrevealed conflicts of interest'

Trump, referring to Mueller's team, added, "The 13 Angry Democrats in charge of the Russian Witch Hunt are starting to find out that there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice."

"And just wait 'till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!" Trump said.

It wasn't immediately clear what conflicts of interest Trump was referring to, although the president has repeatedly slammed the Mueller probe as a "witch hunt." Mueller, a Republican, was appointed FBI chief by GOP President George W. Bush in 2001 and served until 2013.

The tweets come just days after a U.S. federal judge said he is skeptical about Mueller's ability to bring charges against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

T.S. Ellis, a Reagan appointee, hammered the special counsel’s office Friday on the idea that the charges against Manafort have nothing to do with Russian election interference. Ellis said that he believes the special counsel is only interested in Manafort to squeeze him for information "that would reflect on Mr. Trump or lead to his impeachment."