Former President Donald Trump held a rally in the deep-blue South Bronx on Thursday.Lucia Buricelli for NBC News
Donald Trump

Photos from Trump's rally in the South Bronx

On one of his days off from his criminal trial in Manhattan, Trump ventured up to the Bronx for a rally.

By Shahrzad Elghanayan and Allan Smith

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump held a rally in the South Bronx on Thursday as he seeks to reach out to Black and Hispanic voters who could put him over the top in this fall’s election against President Joe Biden. Though Trump lost the Bronx by 68 points in 2020 — and New York state by 23 points — the rally served as a symbolic event to put on display the small but potentially important shifts in the demographic makeup of his MAGA coalition. 

Though it was far from one of his larger rallies, his address drew one of the more diverse crowds of his political career as he spoke at length about his longtime hometown during a pause in his ongoing criminal hush money trial in Manhattan.

The South Bronx went heavily for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
The Trump campaign has been trying to reach out to more Black and Latino voters in order to get some of them to either vote for the former president — or at least not vote for Biden.
Immigration was a major theme at Trump's rally Thursday, with a number of voters saying they were frustrated by how many migrants have come into New York City.
The South Bronx rally was a rare midweek campaign event for Trump, as he has been in court four days a week in Manhattan for his criminal trial.
At the rally, Trump spoke at length about his business career in New York.
The crowd at Thursday's rally was one of Trump's most diverse during the campaign.
Trump told rally attendees that he wanted to take “back our parks” and renovate the entire New York City subway system — promising to “make it beautiful again.”
One of the speakers at the rally was Ruben Diaz Sr., a conservative Democratic former City Council member and former state senator, who said, “Donald Trump is welcome here in the Bronx.”
Trump's trial in Manhattan is coming to a close, and a verdict could come as soon as next week.
"We definitely need a change," said Carolina de la Cruz, a Bronx resident pictured on the left, who did not attend the rally. She identifies as as a Democrat but voted for Trump in 2020.
A number of Bronx residents cited the stimulus checks they received while Trump was president as a reason they're giving him a second look.
Trump addressed the situation in Gaza and said he believed that some of the Israeli hostages being held by Hamas won't be coming home: “Many of the hostages that you’re waiting for, and everybody’s waiting for, are dead. And it’s a horrible thing.”
At various points, chants of “build the wall” and “send them back” broke out when Trump was discussing immigration.
