Photos from Trump's rally in the South Bronx

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump held a rally in the South Bronx on Thursday as he seeks to reach out to Black and Hispanic voters who could put him over the top in this fall’s election against President Joe Biden. Though Trump lost the Bronx by 68 points in 2020 — and New York state by 23 points — the rally served as a symbolic event to put on display the small but potentially important shifts in the demographic makeup of his MAGA coalition.

Though it was far from one of his larger rallies, his address drew one of the more diverse crowds of his political career as he spoke at length about his longtime hometown during a pause in his ongoing criminal hush money trial in Manhattan.