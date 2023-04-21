Trump sparks backlash from major anti-abortion group over campaign comments

A leading anti-abortion group blasted former President Donald Trump on Thursday after his campaign said he believes that abortion laws should be decided by states.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America issued a scathing response to a statement the Trump campaign made to The Washington Post when asked whether the former president supported the six-week abortion ban signed into law by likely 2024 opponent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“President Donald J. Trump believes that the Supreme Court, led by the three justices which he supported, got it right when they ruled this is an issue that should be decided at the state level,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told the Post.

SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser blasted Trump by name in a statement Thursday after the story published.

“President Trump’s assertion that the Supreme Court returned the issue of abortion solely to the states is a completely inaccurate reading of the Dobbs decision and is a morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate to hold,” Dannenfelser said.

“We will oppose any presidential candidate who refuses to embrace at a minimum a 15-week national standard,” she added.

Cheung did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night from NBC News, nor did he tell the Post whether Trump supported a six-week ban on abortion.

Until Thursday, Trump had largely kept quiet on the issue of abortion, with his campaign avoiding questions about his views on the new Florida law.

The response from SBA Pro-Life America underscores the challenges facing Republicans who are seeking their party's nomination next year. GOP candidates are struggling to navigate conservative members of the base who want strict rules against abortion and those who want the procedure to be legal in all or most cases.

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who also served as Trump’s United Nations ambassador, would not say whether she would sign a federal ban on abortion after 15 weeks shortly after launching her presidential campaign in February. “We need consensus on this,” Haley told NBC’s “TODAY” show at the time.

Another declared GOP presidential candidate, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, told the Iowa Capitol-Dispatch last week that letting states make their decision on abortion was “the right way under our system of federalism.” He also said that if a nationwide abortion ban bill were to reach his desk as president, he “would want to look at the bill to see exactly what it does.”