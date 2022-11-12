IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nov. 12, 2022, 2:10 AM UTC
Donald Trump

Trump sues Jan. 6 committee over subpoena compelling him to testify and provide documents

The lawsuit Friday is the first time Trump has formally indicated he has no plans to testify at a deposition scheduled for next week.
Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In Ohio Ahead Of Midterm Elections
Former President Donald Trump during a rally Monday in Vandalia, Ohio. Joshua A. Bickel / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Zoë Richards

Former President Donald Trump on Friday sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, arguing its subpoena seeking his testimony and documents tied to the Capitol attack was invalid.

The lawsuit is the first official indication that Trump does not intend to participate in a deposition scheduled for Monday, though there was little expectation that he would comply with the subpoena.

NBC News has reached out to the Jan. 6 committee and a Trump lawyer for comment.

The House Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed Trump last month for any communications he may have had regarding extremist groups involved in the riot and any attempts of his in the past year to contact witnesses testifying before the committee.

The panel last week gave Trump extra time to provide requested documents after they said last Friday that they did not receive any records from him.

