Trump sues Michael Cohen, a key witness in N.Y. criminal case, seeking $500 million

The lawsuit details statements that Cohen has made about Trump since ceasing to serve as his lawyer in 2018.
Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen leaves the courthouse after testifying before a grand jury in New York
Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen leaves the courthouse after testifying before a grand jury in New York, on March 13.Spencer Platt / Getty Images file
By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday against his former lawyer Michael Cohen — who has emerged as a key witness in the criminal case against the former president — seeking more than $500 million in damages for alleged “breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, conversion, and breaches of contract."

"Defendant breached his fiduciary duties owed to Plaintiff by virtue of their attorney-client relationship by both revealing Plaintiff’s confidences, and spreading falsehoods about Plaintiff, likely to be embarrassing or detrimental, and partook in other misconduct in violation of New York Rules of Professional Conduct," Trump’s lawyer Alejandro Brito wrote in the complaint. 

Trump has railed against Cohen, the former president's previous longtime attorney, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to a host of charges tied to tax evasion, as well as lying to Congress in its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and his role in funneling payments to silence two women who alleged that they had affairs with Trump. Cohen completed his resulting prison sentence in November 2021. Trump has denied the affairs and any wrongdoing connected to the hush money payments.

Last week, the former president was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to his alleged role in those hush money payments toward the end of his 2016 presidential campaign.

