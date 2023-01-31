Trump sues Bob Woodward for publishing audio recordings of White House interviews

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Monday against Bob Woodward claiming the veteran journalist did not get his consent to release audio recordings of interviews conducted during the last two years he was in office.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of Florida, focuses on the October release of “The Trump Tapes: Bob Woodward’s Twenty Interviews with President Donald Trump.” It seeks nearly $50 million in damages and alleges efforts to "capitalize upon President Trump’s voice."

In the suit, Trump said he consented to being recorded only for the purposes of Woodward's book "Rage," which was published in 2020, and that the author broke his promise to Trump by later using the interviews for an audiobook.

"President Trump told Woodward numerous times that the Interviews were to be used by Woodward—and Woodward only—for the sole purpose of accurately quoting President Trump for the 'written word,' i.e., Rage, and not for any other purpose, including providing, marketing, or selling the Interviews to the public, press, or the media, in any way, shape, or form," court documents said.

“Woodward decided to exploit, usurp, and capitalize upon President Trump’s voice by releasing the Interview Sound Recordings of their interviews with President Trump in the form of an audiobook,” the lawsuit said.

Between December 2019 and July 2020, Woodward conducted a series of interviews with Trump at the White House, at his Mar-a-Lago resort and by phone. They drew national attention when excerpts showed Trump privately acknowledging the dangers of the Covid pandemic while publicly downplaying its threat.

Trump's lawyers claimed that the audio collected during the interviews was “protected material” and subject to limitations on use and distribution.

Defendants named in the lawsuit include Simon & Schuster and its parent company Paramount Global, as well as Woodward.

Woodward and his publisher fired back at Trump in a joint statement.

"Former President Trump’s lawsuit is without merit and we will aggressively defend against it. All these interviews were on the record and recorded with President Trump’s knowledge and agreement. Moreover, it is in the public interest to have this historical record in Trump’s own words. We are confident that the facts and the law are in our favor," the statement said.

Trump, who launched a third White House bid in November, sued Woodward following the recent withdrawals of other lawsuits filed in Florida, including one against New York Attorney General Letitia James, after a federal judge hit the former president and his lawyer with $1 million in sanctions for pushing a different “frivolous” suit.

NBC News has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.