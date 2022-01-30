Trump suggests he might pardon Jan. 6 defendants if he returns to White House

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he would consider pardoning defendants charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot if he returns to the White House.

"Another thing we'll do, and so many people have been asking me about it, if I run and if I win we will treat those people from January 6 fairly," Trump said during a rally in Conroe, Texas. "And if it requires pardons we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly."

Egged on by the then-president, a mob of Trump's supporters broke through barricades and rioted in the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, forcing members of Congress to evacuate as they were certifying Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Five people died in events related to the attack.

More than 700 people have been charged with federal crimes in connection to the Capitol riot. The Department of Justice has said the investigation and prosecution of those involved in the attack will likely be one of the largest investigations in U.S. history "both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the volume of evidence." As of late December, at least 165 defendants had pleaded guilty, most to misdemeanor offenses punishable by a maximum of six months imprisonment.

Prosecutors have said some of the hundreds of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol were prepared for battle, wearing helmets and tactical gear. Several were seen on video or in photos carrying baseball bats and other weapons. The riot left the halls of Congress with broken windows, vandalized walls and ransacked offices.

Separately, the House established a select committee made up of Democrats and two Republicans last July to investigate the attack, which has been examining any action or inaction by Trump and his allies. The panel, chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., has subpoenaed a growing list of Trump allies and former Trump officials.

"What that unselectcommittee is doing and what the people are doing that are running those prisons it’s a disgrace," Trump said Saturday. "We will treat them fairly and we will take care of the people of this country, all of the people of this country."

The former president, who was impeached by the House in the wake of the attack for "incitement of insurrection" but acquitted by the Senate, has been teasing another run for the White House.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire said Sunday he doesn't think Jan. 6 defendants should be pardoned. "Folks that were part of the riots and frankly the assault on the U.S. Capitol have to be held accountable. There is a rule of law," he said on CNN's "State of the Union."