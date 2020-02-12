Trump suggests military should consider disciplinary action against Vindman

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump suggested the military should consider disciplinary actions against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness in the House impeachment inquiry, and said that there could be more departures from his administration related to the proceeding.
"We sent him on his way to a much different location, and the military can handle him any way they want," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday. "Gen. Milley has him now. I congratulate Gen. Milley," Trump said, referring to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Trump on Friday removed Vindman, who testified in the House impeachment inquiry about the president's conduct toward Ukraine, from his National Security Council post at the White House and had him escorted off the grounds.
Trump also fired Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who also testified in the impeachment inquiry. Vindman's twin brother, an NSC lawyer who did not testify in the inquiry, was also let go from his position.
When asked by reporters if Vindman should face disciplinary actions, Trump said "that’s going to be up to the military, we’ll have to see. But if you look at what happened, they’re going to certainly — I would imagine — take a look at that."
Trump said he was "wasn’t happy" with Vindman and accused him without evidence of reporting "very inaccurate things" about Trump's July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"After they said these horrible things and made up these horrible, horrible lies about what was said on the call, and then I said, ‘Here's the call,'" Trump told reporters. "If I didn't have a transcript it would've been my word against their word."
Trump also suggested more departures from the White House could come, telling reporters "oh sure, absolutely, there always are."