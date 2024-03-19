Trump suggests Prince Harry could be deported for past drug use

Former President Donald Trump suggested in an interview Tuesday that Prince Harry could be deported in light of concerns about his visa eligibility given his past drug use.

Following Prince Harry's admissions of past illegal drug use in his memoir 'Spare', the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation sued the Department of Homeland Security for access to his immigration records. Those applying for a U.S. Visa are required to disclose whether they have a history of drug use, which can impact their application. A judge ruled earlier this month that the relevant documents must be turned over to the court for review.

In an interview on Britain’s GB News, Trump was asked if Prince Harry would receive any "special privileges" if he were found to have lied on his application. He replied, "No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action."

When pressed on what "appropriate action" would entail and whether it would include deportation, Trump replied, "Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago."

The interview was conducted by Nigel Farage, the former leader of the far-right U.K. Independence Party and a personal friend of the former president who has appeared at many of his rallies.

Prince Harry, who has recently expressed interest in American citizenship, has been the target of several Trump attacks. In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan in 2022, he called the prince "whipped like no person he had ever seen."

Trump has also been critical of Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. In a 2016 interview with Larry Wilmore, Meghan described Trump as "divisive" and "misogynistic." Ahead of his visit to the U.K. in 2018, he was quoted in the British tabloid The Sun referencing the incident, calling Markle "nasty." He later posted that the quote was "made up", despite audio recordings released by the publication showing otherwise.

The couple moved to the U.S. in 2020, during the Trump administration.

Referring to Queen Elizabeth II, Trump said that the Sussex's departure from the royal family "broke her heart". Trump met the Queen twice during his presidency. Both visits to the U.K. were met with large protests.