Aug. 18, 2023, 7:56 PM UTC
Trump investigations

Law enforcement expects Trump to surrender at Atlanta jail at the end of next week

Georgia court officials gave the 19 defendants indicted earlier this week until August 25 to surrender at an Atlanta jail.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the Georgia state GOP convention in Columbus, Ga. on June 10, 2023.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the Georgia state GOP convention in Columbus, Ga. on June 10, 2023.Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
By Blayne Alexander and Kelly O'Donnell

ATLANTA — Law enforcement officials are anticipating that former President Donald Trump will surrender at a Fulton County, Ga. jail no earlier than Thursday, three senior law enforcement officials who are familiar with the plan said.

These officials, who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the plan, said they expect the surrender to happen late in the week. Plans are still being finalized and the sources stressed that nothing is official yet. 

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave Trump and the 18 other co-defendants until next Friday to surrender.

Trump and the other defendants were charged with racketeering and conspiracy in connection with the attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

