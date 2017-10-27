Trump Tells Kid Trick-Or-Treaters: ‘You Have No Weight Problems’

President Donald Trump made some ghoulish remarks Friday as he handed out candy to a group of trick-or-treaters Friday, joking, "You have no weight problems — that's the good news, right?"

And that was after he hit the kids' parents — members of the White House press corps — with a back-handed compliment.

"I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children," Trump said.

Journalists covering the White House had been invited to bring their children to work on Friday for trick-or-treating festivities. Trump dispensed some choice words, along with the Halloween candy he was handing out.

"Who likes this?" said Trump, seated at the Resolute Desk inside the Oval Office, as he gave out candy to a group of costumed kids.

He then turned to costumed kids standing by his side: "You have no weight problems, that's the good news, right?"

Inside the Oval Office, one child was dressed as a witch, another as Princess Leia, from Star Wars."

"How does the press treat you? I'll bet you get treated better by the press than anybody in the world," he added. "These are beautiful, wonderful children. You’re gonna grow up to be like your parents. Don't answer."

"That can only get me in trouble, that question," he added.

As the visit winded down, Trump joked that the children could stay but that their journalist parents should get out.

"They can stay," he said about the kids. "The parents, maybe not so much."