Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that he will invite the U.S. women's national soccer team to the White House following this year's Women's World Cup — whether or not they win the mega sporting event.
But his attempt at extending a level of courtesy toward the women's team came with a dig at co-captain Megan Rapinoe, who said in a video clip shared on social media this month that "I'm not going to the f----ing White House."
"I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women's Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!" Trump wrote in a series of tweets, at first tagging the wrong Twitter account for Rapinoe.
"We haven't yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose," Trump added. "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!"
The president also said that sports teams "love" coming to the White House.
Rapinoe said in an interview this month in Eight by Eight magazine that "no f---in' way will we be invited to the White House." She surmised that Trump doesn't invite teams that he knows will decline or "like he did when the Warriors turned him down, he'll claim they hadn't been invited in the first place."
After the Golden State Warriors became the NBA's national champions in 2017, the team said they would not go to the White House, prompting Trump to tweet that "going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!"
Rapinoe has become one of the more prominent athletes outside of the NFL to speak out against police brutality and injustice across the country, and has notably kneeled during the national anthem. During this year's World Cup in France, she has stood motionless when the anthem plays at pre-game ceremonies.
Trump told The Hill this week that her apparent protest is inappropriate.
Meanwhile, he remains an overall fan of the sport. The U.S. women's team is favored to repeat as World Cup champions, and will take on France this Friday in a much-hyped quarterfinal match.
"I love watching women's soccer," Trump also told The Hill. "They're really talented."