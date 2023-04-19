An attorney for Donald Trump indicated Wednesday that the former president might take the witness stand in a civil rape trial that's scheduled slated to begin next week.

In a letter to the judge presiding over writer E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against Trump, Joe Tacopina said it would be too difficult for his client to attend the entire trial for logistical reasons tied to his former office, but left the door open to the possibility he could testify in person.

Tacopina asked Manhattan federal court Judge Lewis Kaplan to tell jurors, "While no litigant is required to appear at a civil trial, the absence of the defendant in this matter, by design, avoids the logistical burdens that his presence, as the former president, would cause the courthouse and New York City. Accordingly, his presence is excused unless and until he is called by either party to testify.”

Tacopina declined comment on the letter, telling NBC News he's busy preparing for trial. A lawyer for Carroll did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump is on the defense witness list in the case, but previously sat for a videotaped deposition over Carroll's claims that he raped her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s and then defamed her by accusing her of making the story up for personal profit.

Trump has denied the rape claim and repeatedly insulted Carroll during his October deposition, calling her a “whack job” who’s “not my type.” He also mistook a picture of Carroll from the 1990s as being a photo of his former wife Marla Maples, according to deposition excerpts that were unsealed in January.

Trump was not included on Carroll's witness list, but language in a February court filing appears to allow her the possibility of calling witnesses from Trump's list.

The Tacopina letter came after the judge asked both sides whether the parties were planning on attending the trial, which is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

In the letter, Tacopina recounted his experience with Trump earlier this month in Manhattan criminal court, where his client pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

He said Trump "was always accompanied by approximately a dozen Secret Service agents," a major highway was briefly shut down, and the courthouse "was frozen while he was present" while traffic was shut down for a three block radius.

In a separate letter, Carroll's attorney said she plans to attend the trial daily.