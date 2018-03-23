Trump threatens to veto spending bill over DACA, border wall funding

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

President Donald Trump on Friday morning threatened to veto a freshly passed government spending deal — prompting renewed concerns of yet another government shutdown — because the measure doesn't adequately fund his desired border wall or protect recipients of the DACA program his administration ended.

"I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded," Trump tweeted Friday morning.

I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2018

The 53-word warning contradicts assurances from high-ranking White House officials just a day earlier, who had left no doubt Trump would sign the measure before the government funding deadline.

"Let's cut right to the chase. Is the president going to sign the bill? The answer is yes," Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney told reporters at the White House. "Why? Because it funds his priorities,” he added."

Vice President Mike Pence, at a tax policy event in New Hampshire, said the bill funds several of theadministration’s priorities, including funding for the border wall, school safety, the opioid crisis and infrastructure.

"It’s filled with one example after another that proves when it comes to President Trump, it’s promises made, promises kept," he said.

The White House even published a Statement of Administration Policy Thursday that "supports passage" of the bill.

But on Friday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said, "The tweet stands for itself."

When asked whether the president has reached out to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or House Speaker Paul Ryan about his last-minute concerns, Gidley indicated that he had nothing further to add to the president’s comment.

Within moments of Trump's tweet, a number of other Republicans expressed support for a veto.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn, encouraged the president to follow his instinct.

“Please do, Mr. President. I am just down the street and will bring you a pen,” Corker wrote. “The spending levels without any offsets are grotesque, throwing all of our children under the bus. Totally irresponsible.”

Please do, Mr. President. I am just down the street and will bring you a pen. The spending levels without any offsets are grotesque, throwing all of our children under the bus. Totally irresponsible. https://t.co/np7BmP1AkB — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) March 23, 2018

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who caused the government to briefly shut down earlier this year when he filibustered a short-term spending bill under consideration at the time, concurred.

"I agree @realDonaldTrump should veto this sad excuse for legislation because it’s $1.3 trillion in spending that (almost) no one read," he tweeted.

And the conservative House Freedom Caucus tweeted that it had sent a letter to Trump on Wednesday, urging him "to veto the omnibus over a lack of wall funding, among other issues."

Trump's tweet came only hours after the Senate, in the wee hours of the morning, passed the $1.3 trillion government spending deal that would fund federal operations through Sept. 30 and avert what would have been the third government shutdown this year.

The Senate sent the bill to Trump for his signature after the House approved the bill earlier Thursday, and both chambers have gone for the Easter recess. They're slated to return for legislative work in two weeks.