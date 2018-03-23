Trump threatens to veto spending bill over DACA, border wall funding

Shortly after Trump’s threat, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn, encouraged the president to follow his instinct and veto the bill.

“Please do, Mr. President. I am just down the street and will bring you a pen,” Corker wrote. “The spending levels without any offsets are grotesque, throwing all of our children under the bus. Totally irresponsible.”

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said, "The tweet stands for itself."

When asked whether the president has reached out to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or House Speaker Paul Ryan about his last-minute concerns, Gidley indicated that he had nothing further to add to the president’s comment.

Just one day earlier, Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney left no doubt that Trump would sign the bill.

"Let's cut right to the chase. Is the president going to sign the bill? The answer is yes. Why? Because it funds his priorities,” Mulvaney told reporters at the White House.

The House and Senate have gone for the Easter recess, returning for legislative work in two weeks.

Funding for the federal government is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday evening.

Trump’s threat is just the latest hold-up for the bill, which was released Wednesday, after a days-long impasse over issues involving border security, an infrastructure project and gun-related provisions.

The bill includes a compromise on one of Trump's top priorities: the big, beautiful wall he still maintains Mexico will eventually pay for, after Congress funds it first.

Instead of allocating all of the wall money that Trump had sought, the measure is slated to provide roughly $1.6 billion for physical barriers and technology along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The White House had been pushing for $25 billion over a three-year period. The $1.6 billion amount only included $641 million for 33 miles of new border fencing in the Rio Grande Valley, not a concrete wall.

The bill would also bar federal funding to build a barrier or wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas.