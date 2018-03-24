After veto threat, Trump signs spending bill — tells Congress never again

On Friday at the White House, the president said DACA should have been among the items included in the spending bill, blaming Democrats for its absence.

“I say this to DACA recipients: that the Republicans are with you, they want to get your situation taken care of. The Democrats fought every single inch of the way, they did not want DACA in this bill.”

And while funding for the wall did not reach the level the president had hoped for, he predicted that the $1.6 billion that was allocated for it in the short term would “go very far.”

Earlier, Trump had said he might not sign the measure into law due to his dissatisfaction with how both issues had been addressed in the bill. "I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded," Trump tweeted Friday morning.

The warning contradicted assurances from high-ranking White House officials who a day earlier had left no doubt Trump would sign the measure before the government funding deadline of Friday at midnight.

"Let's cut right to the chase. Is the president going to sign the bill? The answer is yes," Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney told reporters at the White House on Thursday. "Why? Because it funds his priorities."

Pence, at a tax policy event in New Hampshire on Thursday, said the bill funds several of the administration’s priorities, including a border wall, school safety, the opioid crisis and infrastructure.

"It’s filled with one example after another that proves when it comes to President Trump, it’s promises made, promises kept," he said.