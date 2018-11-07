Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Erik Ortiz

President Donald Trump hailed the results of Tuesday's tumultuous midterm elections as a "Big Victory" for him and his supporters — and gave an unceremonious kiss-off to candidates who kept their distance.

"Those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well. Those that did not, say goodbye!" Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, ahead of a planned news conference at 11:30 a.m. ET from the White House.

The president is expected to discuss the midterms, in which many states had record voter turnout not typically seen in nonpresidential election years.

He earlier lashed out at pundits who "do not give us proper credit" as "FAKE NEWS!" and warned that Democrats who decide to launch investigations into the GOP now that they've seized control of the House may likewise be investigated at the Senate level for any leaks of classified information.

"Two can play that game!" he tweeted.

Trump touted the night as a "tremendous success" for his party as the GOP cemented its grip on the Senate by holding key seats in Texas and Tennessee while picking up seats in Indiana, North Dakota and Missouri.

Republicans also won gubernatorial races where Trump was tied to the party's candidate, including in Ohio, where Mike DeWine defeated Democrat Richard Cordray, and Florida, where Ron DeSantis edged out Andrew Gillum.

"Ron DeSantis showed great courage in his hard fought campaign to become the Governor of Florida," Trump tweeted Wednesday.

After going on campaign overdrive in recent weeks, headlining 30 rallies since Labor Day, Trump spent election night working the phones and watching returns with his senior advisers and some Cabinet members.

He later called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to congratulate him on the Senate gains.

But it wasn't quite the "big victory" as Trump declared.

Democrats, who had been locked out of power in Washington, saw victories driven by a base that included women, minorities and younger voters, and in suburban pockets that were once solidly red.

They also gained seats in several governors races, including in Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois.

Some Republican gubernatorial candidates whom Trump supported also lost, including in Wisconsin, where Gov. Scott Walker was defeated by Democrat Tony Evers, and in Kansas, where Kris Kobach, who focused heavily on immigration, was defeated by Democrat Laura Kelly.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., praised Democratic volunteers during a celebration Tuesday night, and also received a call from Trump.

While it's unclear whether Pelosi will reclaim her title as speaker of the House when Democrats officially take control of the chamber in 2019, Trump said she "deserves" the role.

"If they give her a hard time, perhaps we will add some Republican votes," he tweeted.