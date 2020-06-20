Trump, in Tulsa, holds first rally in months amid tense political backdrop, anti-racism protests and the coronavirus

President Donald Trump will be holding his first rally in months on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, amid a tense political backdrop, nationwide protests, and warnings from health officials about the coronavirus.

“The event in Oklahoma is unbelievable. The crowds are unbelievable," Trump told reporters on the White House. "They haven’t seen anything like it. We will go there now. We’ll give a hopefully good speech, see a lot of great people, a lot of great friends.”

Trump's welcome back to the campaign trail comes as the country has a national reckoning over race in a city where one of the worst acts of racial violence in American history occurred. Known as the Tulsa Race Massacre, white residents went on a horrific spree of murder, arson, and looting in a wealthy Black community in 1921.

Supporters cheer for Eric Trump before the start of a rally in Tulsa, Okla., on June 20, 2020. Sue Ogrocki / AP

The Trump had campaign initially scheduled the campaign for June 19, which is known as Juneteenth - a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S — but postponed it after criticism.

Hours before the rally kicked-off, the campaign said six staff members involved in organizing it had tested positive for coronavirus, including two Secret Service members. However, the campaign has refused to cancel or significantly scale down the event despite warnings from health officials and a last-ditch legal challenge about the fear of spreading COVID-19 at one of the largest public gatherings since the outbreak began.

Large crowds of his supporters sporting 'Make America Great Again' hats, shirts, and signs, continued to gather inside and outside Tulsa's 19,000-seat Bank of Oklahoma Center, many of whom were not wearings masks. Some supporters near the stage where Trump is slated to speak appeared to be wearing face coverings.

Campaign officials said masks were offered, and temperatures of rally-goers and reporters were checked on the way into the arena.

A tense and chaotic scene erupted outside the arena, mostly between Trump supporters and anti-racism protesters, many of whom were peaceful and support the Black Lives Matter movement. Police and members of the Oklahoma National Guard were also on-scene near the arena ahead of the rally.

MSNBC aired footage of an anti-racism protester, who had a ticket to the rally, being physically moved by police for refusing to move out of a street near the rally. The unnamed woman was wearing an "I can't breathe" T-shirt memorializing the words heard by George Floyd before his death in police custody. Other protesters had "8:46" signs, the amount of time the Minnesota officer kneeled on Floyd's neck.

Police form a line outside of the BOK Center before a rally hosted by President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Okla., on June 20, 2020. Lauren Egan / NBC News

The Trump campaign criticized protesters in a statement.

“President Trump is rallying in Tulsa with thousands of energetic supporters, a stark contrast to the sleepy campaign being run by Joe Biden from his basement in Delaware," campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said. "Radical protestors, coupled with a relentless onslaught from the media, attempted to frighten off the President’s supporters. We are proud of the thousands who stuck it out.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 331 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of the state’s number of cases to more than 10,000. Those attending the rally must sign a waiver protecting the campaign from responsibility. On Friday, Oklahoma's Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit to delay the rally because of coronavirus fears.

Many states around the country, including Oklahoma, have begun reopening despite the U.S. recently topping more than 2.2 million coronavirus cases as of Saturday, according to an NBC News tally. States such as Texas, Nevada, and Florida have seen recent upticks in cases.

Trump was originally slated to speak to overflow crowds outside of Saturday's rally, but his campaign told NBC News moments before the rally began that the president will not make that appearance. No reason was given. Vice President Mike Pence, who held a roundtable with Black faith and community leaders in Tulsa several miles away from the rally, also declined to speak to crowds outside.

Trump's rally also comes as he faces another political maelstrom in Washington. A judge ruled on Saturday that Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton can publish his tell-book about his time in the White House, which paints a damning portrait of the president.

Trump also faces scrutiny over his firing of Geoffrey Berman, the Manhattan U.S. attorney in New York, who was investigating members of the president's inner circle. Trump told reporters on Saturday he was "not involved" in the firing, telling reporters before heading to Tulsa, "That's all up to the attorney general."

Attorney General William Barr had initially announced Berman was resigning. However, Berman issued a statement contradicting Barr and said he would only leave if the Senate confirms his replacement. Berman left his position after deputy U.S. attorney Audrey Strauss was named acting U.S. attorney.