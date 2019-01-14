Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Allan Smith

President Donald Trump tweeted early Monday morning that he was excited to visit Nashville, Tennessee, for the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention.

One problem: The event is in New Orleans.

"Getting ready to address the Farm Convention today in Nashville, Tennessee," Trump wrote. "Love our farmers, love Tennessee - a great combination! See you in a little while."

Trump deleted the tweet minutes later. One possible reason for the confusion was that the prior year's convention was held in Nashville.

Several other of the president's tweets Monday morning focused on the partial government shutdown, which is now in its 24th day — the longest such shutdown in U.S. history.

"I’ve been waiting all weekend," Trump wrote. "Democrats must get to work now. Border must be secured!" The president added in another tweet minutes later, "Nancy and Cryin’ Chuck can end the Shutdown in 15 minutes. At this point it has become their, and the Democrats, fault!"

Trump scuttled an agreement both parties reached in December to keep the government funded through early February because it did not contain about $5 billion in funding for a wall along the southern border. Democrats said they will not provide Trump with any additional wall funding on top of $1.6 billion that had already been allocated.