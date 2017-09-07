Trump Tweets Reassurance to ‘Dreamers’ at Pelosi’s Request

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., spoke with President Donald Trump Thursday morning and asked him to tweet reassurance to "Dreamers" that deportation wasn't imminent.

And he did, Pelosi told reporters, "boom, boom, boom."

"When he called this morning, I said, 'Thanks for calling, people really need a reassurance from you, Mr. President, that the six-month period is not a period of round-up,'" Pelosi said during her weekly press conference Thursday, explaining that young immigrants were worried the six-month window Trump put in place before winding down DACA could be used as a period to begin removals.

A senior Democratic aide told NBC News Thursday that Pelosi told her colleagues at a whip meeting she specifically asked Trump to tweet a message clarifying that current DACA recipients would not be subject to deportation for another six months.

Sure enough, the president tweeted Pelosi’s requested message after the call, at 9:42 a.m.

“For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about - No action!” he wrote, revealing a two-day stretch of harmony with Democrats.

For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about - No action! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2017

Hours later, Pelosi responded to Trump's tweet with a post of her own in which she thanked him for his message, but warned that "real protections" for DACA recipients would result only from Congress passing, and Trump signing, the DREAM Act, which would give eligible undocumented immigrants a path to legalization.

"Thank you for this commitment, Mr. President. Real protections will only come from your signing the DREAM Act ASAP," Pelosi tweeted.

Thank you for this commitment, Mr. President. Real protections will only come from your signing the DREAM Act ASAP. https://t.co/dCXSFrWfoy — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) September 7, 2017

Trump's tweet comes 24 hours after Trump struck a deal with the California Democrat and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., over the debt ceiling that left his fellow Republicans reeling.

The White House, perhaps signaling Trump isn't getting too cozy with Pelosi, put out a statement explaining that the president also spoke with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Schumer Thursday morning.

But Trump told reporters later Thursday that his meeting the prior day was "very bipartisan" and predicted more cooperation with Democrats.

"The people of the United States want to see a coming together, at least to an extent," he said. "We’re different parties, we have different thoughts, different feelings, different ideas. But I think you’re coming to see a much stronger coming together."

Pelosi also discussed the Wednesday meeting with Trump, Ryan, Schumer and McConnell that ended with the president agreeing to measures to keep the government open and extend the debt ceiling for three more months.

"It was a lively debate," Pelosi said.

By siding with the proposal from Schumer and Pelosi, Trump rejected Republican leaders' efforts to seek a longer-term debt ceiling hike. The GOP-controlled Congress would be forced to revisit both the debt ceiling and government spending extensions just weeks before Christmas.